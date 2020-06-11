Kingsville ISD says campuses may not close if a student tests positive for COVID-19, here's why

"If an individual is known to have tested positive for COVID, the school may or may not close for several days," stated the district in a letter to parents.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Several districts in the Coastal Bend have closed campuses for several days due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Many schools disinfect the campuses before students are able to return to in person learning.

"The disinfectants last 21 days. Based on this practice, no sudden rises in cases have occurred at those school districts and disruption to instruction has decreased," said Kingsville ISD in a letter sent to parents.

Kingsville ISD says the safety precautions they've placed include wearing a face mask, social distancing, using sanitizer, spraying the buildings and disinfecting.

"KISD believes that due to the health & safety protocols that we have implemented, students and staff who are consistently following the protocols are less likely to be exposed to viruses while in school," stated the district.

"Based on contact tracing and patterns of reports from COVID positive staff and students, peak exposure to viruses appears to be at events and gatherings that occur after school hours and/or during weekends."

The district also reminding staff, students and guardians that after school, during weekends and holidays continue to practicing safety protocols.

Moving forward, the district says if an individual in the district tests positive for COVID the school "may or may not close for several days, however all students/staff will be relocated; all areas will be disinfected immediately and a notice will be posted on the COVID-19 tab on the KISD website."

