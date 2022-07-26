Kingsville ISD denies call to fire employee after allegedly putting student in a headlock

According to a grievance presented to the school district, the parents were asking for the employee to be terminated. It prompted a special meeting Tuesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville ISD school board members considered possible action regarding a complaint brought forward by the parents of a student who was allegedly put in a headlock by an employee of the district.

"While my kids are at school I'm expecting the staff to do their duty to not only educate my kids but to keep them safe at school," said concerned parent Tessa DeLaRosa.

The incident reportedly took place at Gillett Middle School back in April. The parents have since retained Attorney Matt Manning who submitted a grievance to the district saying the student has experienced anxiety due to the stress of the incident.

The parents were asking for the employee to be terminated and for compensation to the student's family for the cost incurred for his ER visit.

The board denied those motions.

"Your duty as a board member is a duty of loyalty and here it's to the kids of KISD and no one else. Irrespective of what class you graduated high school irrespective of how long you've known people, irrespective of how you feel of certain people, irrespective of whether you think my comments are funny, the reality is you reality is your loyalty relies solely to the children," Manning said.

The board went into executive session to deliberate on the matter about 7:30 pm and came back out with their results two hours later.

Again, the board voted to deny the firing of the employee in which they said it was due to the board not having the authority to grant that motion.

However the board did approve to have Superintendent Dr. Reynolds-Perez to report the incident of alleged misconduct to the Texas Education Agency.

It's important to note the name of the employee in question was not used during the meeting and he has not been criminally charged with anything.

