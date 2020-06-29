Kingsville ISD ending summer meal program after one worker tested positive, another was exposed

But what about when students return to campuses in the fall? Districts across the state are doing their best to prepare.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD announced over the weekend that it is ending the summer meal program a week early. This news came after one worker tested positive and another was exposed to COVID-19.

Michelle Butler, the Director of Food Service at Kingsville ISD, said the district has shut down and is now performing the necessary sanitation of their facilities.

But what about when students return to campuses in the fall? Butler said districts across the state are doing their best to prepare.

"We're trying to stay on top of the guidance as it comes to us from our state and federal regulators to make sure that we're coloring in the lines and doing everything we can to mind the hunger gap within our respected communities," Butler said.

As for funding for possible increased sanitation in public school meal service programs, Catherine Wright Steele with the Texas Department of Agriculture said those expenses should be covered by current state and federal funding.

"Sanitation is an eligible expense on our program," Butler said. "They can choose to use those funds for costs related to food safety."

Steele said state and federal agencies are working closely with districts across the state to develop meal service plans that fit each campus since safety guidelines are changing and evolving so quickly. However, there are still many unknowns.

"We're doing our best to anticipate the challenges, but it's very hard to know what it's really like, each school has it's unique challenges and problems right now in responding to this pandemic," Steele added.

