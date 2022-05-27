Kingsville ISD ends school year ahead of schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, many school districts are taking advanced precautions.
In a statement by Cissy Reynolds-Perez, Superintendent for Kingsville Independent School District, the last day of classes for the district will be this Friday.
"All Elementary and High School awards assemblies, banquets and Kinder graduations will be completed by end of today and this evening," said the statement. "Gillett is planning for a virtual awards ceremony for next week. They will send a robocall and post information about their virtual awards ceremony."
The district said that their "first priority is student & staff safety," and that they wanted to inform parents of the recent change.
"I understand that this change may be inconvenient for some, however in light of the tragedy in Uvalde, our priority is to do everything possible to reduce trauma and safety risks to our students, staff and parents," said the statement. "I’m hopeful this three day weekend will give everyone a little extra time to plan for this change to our school year."
If parents want more information regarding the change, they are encouraged to contact their respective school principal.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Orange Grove HS, City of Alice to host blood drives to support Uvalde community
- Robstown ISD introduces new app to help prevent potential campus threats before they happen
- When to say no: Gun Shops do not have to sell you a gun if they don't want to
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD's 'Guardian Program' helping to deter possible threats
- 'Not a real solution': Gov. Abbott dismisses tougher gun laws following Uvalde shooting
- H-E-B donating $500,000 to Uvalde victims, launching donation campaign
- How to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting
- Uvalde in mourning after 21 people killed in elementary school attack
- As pain at the pump continues, the U.S. is exporting as much oil as it’s importing
- Receive a call about owing money for missing jury duty in Nueces County? It's a scam, officials say
- 4 suspects identified in Agua Dulce ISD break-in, arrests set to come
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.