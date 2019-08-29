KINGSVILLE, Texas — The beginning of the new school year is definitely a time of readjustment for not only students but their parents as well. That has certainly been true in Kingsville, Texas, as a new security system in place called RAPTOR has caused delays for parents trying to bring their small children into elementary schools there.

The Kingsville Independent School District upped its security measures and now all parents and visitors must first be buzzed into the building. They then have to show ID, which is then run through a background check to ensure that person is not a danger.

There have also been complaints from parents concerning traffic going in and out of the schools. Administrators said they have heard the complaints and are working on solutions.

"Obviously it's a new system so there's a few kinks to work out, but we've already seen every day it's getting quicker, a little faster as parents are ready and prepared," said Dr. John Trevino, principal at Harrell Elementary School. "They understand how the system works and what's expected."

Perez Elementary School posted on Facebook Thursday information about some changes it has made to help get everyone in and out of school quicker.

If you have any questions about any of these issues, you can call your school or district office for answers.

