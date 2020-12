Administrators hope this will allow parents to monitor their kids for COVID-19 symptoms after the holidays and before returning to class.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD has announced that all campuses will implement full remote learning after the holiday break, from Jan. 6 until Jan. 8. The district expects to bring students back to the classroom on Jan. 11.

This move to virtual learning is so parents will have time to monitor their kids for any COVID-19 symptoms after Christmas and the New Year.