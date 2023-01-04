Kingsville ISD host annual Special Olympics basketball skill and team competition

The event consisted of several area teams. Organizers told 3NEWS that the students were there to show off what they've been working on.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville ISD hosted its annual Special Olympics basketball skill and team competition where students competed against other students who are just like them.

The event consisted of several area teams. Organizers told 3NEWS that the students were there to show off what they've been working on.

3NEWS spoke with Coordinator, Angela Brengmen. "They are athletes just like them. They're out there, they train for eight weeks before they come to this competition." She said, "This is their big grand finale. We really want to move forward that message of inclusion of they are just athletes that they come across. Whether they are 65 or 6," said Brengman.

The Javelinas women's basketball team was also in attendance.

The organization would like to thank the community of Kingsville and its leaders for their support in putting the event on.

