Kingsville ISD mourns loss of staff member to cancer

Carry Ann Wright, of Harvey Elementary, was a 15-year veteran of Child Nutrition, who lovingly referred to her students as "her babies."



Carry began her tenure at Kingsville ISD as a cook at Memorial Middle School, but eventually found her way to every campus, where she was known to be a teacher and mentor to her colleagues and her staff, officials said. She was an avid gardener, who was known to gift friends with food and flowers she grew in her spare time.



Those who knew her said Mrs. Wright was also known for bringing a positive outlook to any situation. She always had a kind word coupled with a bright smile, and "that is how we choose to remember her: a generous spirit, with a kind word, an encouraging teacher, and an example of the power of positivity." She led by example and walks with the angels, fellow staff members said.