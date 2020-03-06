KINGSVILLE, Texas — After being home for almost three months, student athletes will soon get to go back to school for sports. The University Interscholastic League has released guidelines on how summer conditioning can start at public school campuses.

Michael Davila is the Athletic Director for Kingsville ISD. He said now that the UIL has given them the go ahead to start summer conditioning, they will be working to get back to normal for their athletes.

UIL is allowing for extended hours of practice to make up for time spent away from campus during the schooling from home phase. Even though practices can start next week, Davila said he and his staff will be waiting a little longer.

He's aware that all these changes might present some challenges and it might be tough from some kids to get back in the routine.

"A lot don't have resources," Davila said. "Some of our kids have not had three meals a day, so we need to be careful how we bring them back."

Davila said Kingsville athletes and coaches are ready to go no matter the circumstances.

"Athletics have been taken away from them, so they're hungry to come back but getting back in that routine is going to be a struggle in the beginning," Davila said.

