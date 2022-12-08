Kingsville ISD receives positive TEA rating

HM King high School went from a state report card grade of an F all the way up to a C. District officials are ecstatic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District officials were all smiles as the school report cards from the state went out Friday.

KISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez hosted a meeting on the high school campus where she told the teachers and administrators that the district made great strides over the school years.

"In 2018 the score for HM King High School was a 52, this year it's a 76," Perez said.

The last time the school has been given a graded report card by the state was back in 2018 when it was handed a failing grade.

"Every single person in this room has taken us from being the laughingstock of the town to where we again can hold our head up high and say we're not where we're going yet but by God, thank God we're not where we were," said Brian Coufal, president of the KISD School Board.

The Texas Education Agency puts out these school report cards which in part use school performance and financial information to let parents know how their school is stacking up.

"If we continue to believe in ourselves and grow and work together like Dr. Perez always says teamwork, works," said Dr. Alys Williams, Principal of Henrietta M. King High School.

Everyone from the teachers to the school board president points to Perez and her leadership as the catalyst behind the turnaround.

"The pace of the leader determines the rate of the pack and I truly believe that," said Eliud Barrera, a teacher at Henrietta M. King High School.

Perez told 3NEWS that the middle school along with one of the elementary campuses went from an F and a D all the way to a C. She expects that all of the schools will soon be grading in the A and B range in the future. A sign that Kingsville ISD is now headed in the right direction.

