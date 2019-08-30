KINGSVILLE, Texas — A report showed that Kingsville schools had one of the highest in-school suspension numbers for pre-k students. However, the superintendent of the Kingsville Independent School District said they can't find any reports of suspensions happening.

The report from Texans Care for Children cites the Texas Education Agency as the source for its information. The report shows that Kingsville ISD in 2018 had 14 in-school suspensions for pre-k students.

According to Superintendent Elida Bera, elementary schools do have ISS, but kindergarten and pre-k students are not put into any ISS.

"I've looked through the data that we have, and I don't see anything there that says we have that number of in-school suspensions in our pre-k, but we will be looking at it and I can assure you that this coming year it's not going to happen," Bera said.

3News reached out to both Texans Care for Children and the TEA on the issue. Texans Care for Children said it relied on information from the TEA while the TEA told 3New it receives information from forms submitted by the school district.

