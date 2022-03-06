Kingsville ISD schools getting pay increase for 2022-2023 academic year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every employee in Kingsville schools will be getting a pay increase for the 2022-2023 school year.
The base starting salary for teachers will also be going up.
Teachers will start at $50,000 a year and all Kingsville Independent School District employees are getting a 4% pay increase on top of that, according to Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez.
"We've been very strategic, last year when I arrived one of the things we did was we consolidated two schools and so that saved a big chunk of money in utilities and staffing," Reynolds-Perez said. "We did not layoff anyone, we did not terminate anyone. That was through attrition.
Reynolds-Perez points out that the district also eliminated a number of instructional programs. They were said to be too expensive and didn't have student enrollment numbers that warranted them to continue to be offered.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Chairs will be reserved at Ray High School graduation for students killed in crash
- Ocean Drive revived: City to celebrate completion of Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project
- Hurricane Season: Check your insurance coverage before storms threaten
- Corpus Christi NAACP holds prayer vigil to honor lives lost in Uvalde, Buffalo
- Sinton florist delivers flower arrangements for victims of Uvalde school shooting
- Corpus Christi veterans remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice
- Uvalde victim had her heart set on attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. They're now setting up a scholarship in her name.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.