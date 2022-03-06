Kingsville ISD schools getting pay increase for 2022-2023 academic year

Teachers will start at $50,000 a year and all Kingsville Independent School District employees are getting a 4% pay increase on top of that.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every employee in Kingsville schools will be getting a pay increase for the 2022-2023 school year.

The base starting salary for teachers will also be going up.

Teachers will start at $50,000 a year and all Kingsville Independent School District employees are getting a 4% pay increase on top of that, according to Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez.

"We've been very strategic, last year when I arrived one of the things we did was we consolidated two schools and so that saved a big chunk of money in utilities and staffing," Reynolds-Perez said. "We did not layoff anyone, we did not terminate anyone. That was through attrition.

Reynolds-Perez points out that the district also eliminated a number of instructional programs. They were said to be too expensive and didn't have student enrollment numbers that warranted them to continue to be offered.

