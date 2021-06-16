Kingsville ISD teachers already preparing for fall semester

Dr. Analisa Farah has been working with elementary and middle school teachers on their lesson plans for the first 9 weeks of the fall semester.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — While most teachers and students are probably working on their summer tan, we did find some educators in Kingsville hard at work at school, already getting prepared for the fall semester.

Kingsville ISD teachers were at HM King High School Wednesday getting prepared for the fall semester.

Dr. Analisa Farah, the Director of Elementary Instruction, has been working with elementary and middle school teachers on their lesson plans for the first 9 weeks of the fall semester.

"We are working on aligning our curriculum to ensure that our tier 1 instruction is solid in what we’re providing to our students," Farah said. "Solid instruction, so then we can start focusing on small group instruction that needs to be happening that really targets the students who need that intervention.”

All of the teachers who showed up for this Monday through Thursday curriculum writing session and are being paid to be here. The district thinks this work is that important and is wanting to make sure other subjects are aligned as well thru another upcoming curriculum session with high school teachers.

"What we want to do is align the practices across all three elementary campuses and then online practices sixth through high school so we’re doing two sessions of curriculum writing,” Farah said.

Dr. Farah believes that the curriculum writing is one small step in the right direction in raising student test scores and helping to make KISD one of the best school systems in the area.

