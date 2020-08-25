Kingsville: King Ranch Breakfast, La Posada, Ranch Hand Weekend canceled due to coronavirus concerns

In 2019, the Breakfast set a record of 6,000 attendees, according to officials with King Ranch Inc.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The fundraiser for the annual La Posada de Kingsville Lighted Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for 2021, according to officials with King Ranch Inc. The new date is set for November 20, 2021. The event is always hosted the Saturday before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bob Clerk with King Ranch Inc. said in 2019, the Breakfast set a record of 6,000 attendees. Due to coronavirus concerns, officials said postponing until next year "is the right choice."

Funds raised from the Breakfast contribute to the funding for La Posada de Kingsville, the City's Christmas Light Parade.

In lieu of the cancellation, officials with La Posada said they will be donating to the City of Kingsville for downtown decorations this holiday season.

Ranch Hand Weekend will also be canceled this year. Janine Reyes with Kingsville Tourism Services said last year, Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert raised $42,715 for the Kingsville ISD Education Foundation.

"Would not have been possible without the strong foundation that the Ranch Hand Breakfast has built for decades," Reyes said.

“Ranch Hand Weekend is the most anticipated weekend in our city, followed by La Posada de Kingsville. However, the safety of those in our community is paramount and we simply can not responsibly showcase our charming community to the masses that this top-notch series of events draws.”

About the Ranch Hand Breakfast

The Ranch Hand Breakfast is held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The breakfast is the only time of the year when visitors may drive their own vehicles onto the King Ranch. The event features an authentic, hearty cowboy breakfast cooked and served outdoors on the King Ranch. Team roping and old-time cow camp cooking demonstrations are a part of the activities, along with live music and storytelling. The event serves as a fundraiser for the annual La Posada de Kingsville.

