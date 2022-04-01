Kingsville native celebrates unique birthday aboard deployed carrier USS Harry S. Truman

Growing up in Kingsville, Colley attended Henrietta M. King High School and graduated in 1999. Today, Colley relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Kingsville to succeed in the military.



“It’s a huge responsibility to take care of our country’s greatest resource. Its people, the ships, aircraft and weapons systems do not operate themselves,” Colley. “It’s the Navy’s sailors who fascinate me. Mentoring junior sailors to become resilient young men and women is what it’s all about. Teaching sailors to hone their craft and to take pride in ownership.”



With a crew of nearly 5,000 sailors, the Chief’s Mess, as it’s called, makes up approximately eight percent of the crew and serves as the connective tissue that bridges the gap between the officer’s vision and the enlisted crews’ daily tasking. The chief understands the mission and vision of the command and has the training and experience to teach and guide junior sailors, both officer and enlisted.



Truman deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2021, is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Mediterranean Sea where it has been operating with NATO militaries conducting dual and tri-carrier operations, enhanced air patrols and enhanced vigilance activities; in addition to several bilateral military exercises.



“Since arriving in the Sixth Fleet area of operations a key aspect of our mission has been to build integration and interoperability with our NATO Allies and Partners,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight.



These efforts have focused on the Western Mediterranean, Ionian and Adriatic Sea. In early March, the carrier sailed into the North Aegean Sea, an area a U.S. carrier had never operated before.



Colley and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.



“One of my favorite parts of my job is meeting veterans,” said Colley. “Having served in the military is like being in a fraternity.”



As Colley and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.



“My heart goes out to all military families, especially the kids,” added Colley. “It’s a tough life having a parent in the military. Having to pack up and move every couple of years and spending large amounts of time away from loved ones is difficult. Thank you to all the families, friends and most of all the community for all the prayers and support.”