Kingsville native Rene S. Perez returns to South Texas for book signing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Award winning author and Kingsville native Rene S. Perez the 2nd returned home to South Texas for a book signing over at the Ben. F McDonald library.

The Moody High School graduate lives overseas in London but was looking forward to his homecoming, especially since his latest novel is based on South Texas.

Perez spoke with 3NEWS and said, "it's kind of a full circle thing. I used to run around this library when it was the Greenwood library and I'm home."

"Upon coming home now that the book is released, we thought it would be nice to read and share the stories with the people that they are about," he added.

Perez said he's excited for people to recognize the places they grew up around in his novel, but also to find themselves in it.

His advice for young authors is to respect their truths.

