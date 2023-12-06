Kingsville offers a cool spot to hang out for residents as temperatures climb

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville is taking steps to protect its residents from rising temperatures.
Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid ordered the opening of the Romeo Lomas Senior Citizen Building for anyone needing to cool off between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
That cooling center will be open until further notice, and free transportation will be provided for the community.
