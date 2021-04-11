Kingsville officer shot in line of duty dies of injuries

Officer Sherman Benys was shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Kingsville on Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys died Thursday morning after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance on Monday.

Information regarding funeral arrangements is not currently available, officials said.

Benys had been with the Kingsville Police Department for 19 years.

The shooting Benys was injured in occurred near North Wanda Drive in Kingsville on Monday. Benys was one of several officers that responded to a domestic dispute at the location.

The man police say opened fire at responding officers was 40-year-old Alfredo DeLeon.

Benys and one other responding officer, who is now on paid administrative leave as per department protocol during an investigation into the shooting, shot back.

Benys was the only officer injured in the shooting, officials said. Fellow officers rushed to his aid while others pursued DeLeon, eventually catching up to him on South 11th Street and Miller Avenue.

Meanwhile, Benys was rushed to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Kleberg and then airlifted via HALO-Flight to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi where he underwent surgery.

Relatives said Benys needed as much as 18 units of blood during his surgery.

Police said DeLeon now faces three counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer or Fireman Inchoate, and one count of Attempted Murder for shooting at a relative on scene.

