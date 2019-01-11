KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is sending a warning out Thursday night after they noticed an increase in cocaine shaped to look like Xanax bars.

In 2019, the Kingsville police have had six cases in the past few months.

According to police, officers have become suspicious of the pills textures and say the fake pills are not smooth like an actual Xanax bar.

Police fear someone taking the pill, believing it to be Xanax, and it turns out to be cocaine.

If you have any information about who may behind the disguised Xanax pill, call Kingsville police.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: