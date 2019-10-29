KINGSVILLE, Texas — Police in Kingsville need your help identifying a man wanted for credit card theft.

The suspect was seen Oct. 21 using two stolen credit cards to buy gift cards and merchandise. The transactions took place at four different stores in the Kingsville area.

The suspect is described as a heavyset African-American male with short hair and multiple tattoos on his forearms. The suspect was seen being dropped off and picked up by a Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311.

