KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who stole some post hole diggers from a homeowner's front porch.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at a home in the 1200 block of Henrietta Avenue.

The Kingsville Police Department released footage of the suspect via Facebook Wednesday. They said the suspect covered his face in a blue shirt, but they are hoping someone with information about the crime will contact them.

If you can identify the suspect, or if you have information about this crime, contact the Kingsville Police Department and ask to speak to Detective John Greif. The case number is #2000000982.

You can also contact Kingsville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 361-592-4636.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: