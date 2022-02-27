Fallen Kingsville Police Officer honored with special benefit

The money collected from the event will go directly to Sherman Benys' family.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Police Department has honored a fallen officer today with a special benefit at J K Northway Exposition Center.

Sherman Benys, 58, was shot in the line of duty in Nov. 2021 while responding to a domestic incident. He and a fellow officer were shot at when they arrived and Benys died from his injuries a few days later.

“They’re heroes every day. I mean you didn’t have to do what he did in order to be a hero," said Vicki Benys, Sherman's wife. "In my eyes, a police officer is a hero on a daily basis.”

A 20-year veteran of KPD, the support for his wife Vicki and three children is helping them cope. Volunteers from around the community showing up to pay their respects to a man who gave his life to protect it.

“Sherman Benys' death was a tragic event for not only the Kingsville community," Joe Muñoz said. "But the Coastal Bend as a whole and we had a lot of people come out and ask us how they could help in celebrating his life.”

The money collected from the benefit will go directly to Vicki and her children. She plans to create a non-profit to provide aide to police departments around the area.

“This benefit is the start of something great," said Benys, "We continue to march on with our plan for a non-profit in honor of our Number 81 hero to support our brothers and sisters in blue in any way that we can.”

The benefit goes from 1 p.m. until midnight with nine artists performing country, Tejano and other genres of music.

