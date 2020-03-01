KINGSVILLE, Texas — Some police officers in Kingsville, Texas, went above and beyond this week to put a smile on a young girl's face.

According to the Kingsville Police Department, officers were called Monday to an apartment in the 200 block of West King after a girl's bicycle had been stolen. It was a brand new bicycle that she had just received for Christmas.

Officer J. Gonzalez took it upon himself to make sure the bike was returned or replaced. He managed to locate the stolen bicycle, which was found with some minor damage to its back rim.

With the help of fellow officers, Gonzalez repaired the damage to the bicycle before he and Officer M. Fonseca delivered it to the young girl. The girl and her mother were very appreciative.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: