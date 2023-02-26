Area law enforcement responded to H.M. King High School threat within 'seconds to a minute'

Kleberg Chief Deputy explained to 3News, rumor or not, the response from his team and first responders stays the same.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H.M. King High School in Kingsville was filled with law enforcement Thursday, February 23 after getting a call that a student had a gun.

Law enforcement quickly responded to the threat and went classroom by classroom to ensure that there was no danger.

Kleberg County Chief Deputy, Jaime Garza spoke with 3NEWS and said even though there were no weapons found, a quick response time will always be protocol.

Kingsville Chief of Police Richard Torres said, "The Kingsville Law enforcement and the Kleberg County sheriff's office all responded along with the Specialized Task Force, Texas DPS, US Border Protection and many more."

Garza explained, "Everybody was talking on the radio, and everybody understood where everybody was at."

After a thorough check, law enforcement discovered no weapons on campus.

Ida Perez is a parent of a KISD student, she told 3NEWS, "They have a really good system on how to take care of this with border patrol and police and everything and I'm comfortable with that."

"With the possibility of a pistol being passed around in the school, we took nothing for granted, we checked everything, everybody, and every place. It took a very long time. We had to have accountability that made sure every child, every student, every person in the school was protected," Garza said.

Kleberg Chief Deputy explained that rumor or not, the response from his team and first responders stays the same. He said, "that goes back to the trainings. Continuous training, continuous briefings, threat levels, these kinds of things. We all carry radios, and telephones. We have texts that go out to everybody to make everybody aware to what's happening."

He said that criminals who make false claims like this will face serious consequences. No matter their age.

"Even though they may be juveniles, some of these things can be reached up to the adult level and it may hamper their career. They're ruining themselves; they're hurting themselves and it damages a community." Garza said.

He added that cooperation from parents helped the process of clearing out the school.

Classes will resume as normal, Monday February 27th.

