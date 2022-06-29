Happy birthday, Kingsville! City prepares for multi-day celebration this holiday weekend

July 4 marks the city's 118th birthday, NAS-Kingsville's 80th birthday and America's 246th birthday. Celebrations will take place June 3 through 4.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville is getting ready for a multi-day celebration for three big birthdays- America, NAS-Kingsville, and the city itself!

On Sunday, there will be a musical performance at Texas A&M University-Kingsville with Kingsville Symphony Orchestra's Patriotic Celebration at 3 p.m. The event will be free to military members and veterans.

At 5 p.m., at Kingsville Main Street, there will be an Independence Day Concert with Elida Reyna Y Avante, Magnifico 7 and South Texas Homies. No ice chests or outside food will be allowed at the free show. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or upgrade to limited VIP seating.

Festivities on July 4 begin at 10 a.m. at Kingsville Main Street with the annual Pet, Bike and People Parade. Registration for the parade is free. There will also be free gifts to those in attendance and free hot dogs and birthday cake during the awards ceremony.

At 6 p.m., there will be a free Reckless Kelly concert and fireworks show for those with base access at NAS-Kingsville. No ice chests or outside food will be allowed. Attendees will need to have base access with a military ID or MWR Card.

