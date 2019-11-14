KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A sad day in Coastal Bend journalism after the Kingsville Record and Bishop News newspaper announced they are shutting down.

The publication took to their Facebook page to make the following announcement.

"This decision was not made quickly or lightly. As many of you are aware, the newspaper industry faces troubling financial times and an even more uncertain future. We've made changes in recent months that we hoped would allow us to adapt, but it has become clear that those changes are not enough."

According to the newspaper's page, the publication began in August of 1906 and had been covering the Kingsville, Ricardo, Riviera, Bishop, Driscoll areas.

The final issue for Kingsville Record and Bishop News is scheduled for Dec. 5.

