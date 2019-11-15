KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Record and Bishop News has been around for more than 100 years but will soon be closing down.

Harrel's Pharmacy has been around as long as Kingsville Record and Bishop News has been a town. Inside the Pharmacy, 3News found copies of the latest edition of the Kingsville Record and Bishop News for sale on the newsstand.

"Sorry to hear it closing or shutting down. You see that in all local papers, they're all having a hard time, and I'm disappointed, but there's nothing I can do to keep it in business," Pharmacist Nick Harrel said.

Customers are sad to hear that the Record is going out of business.

"I don't know how we'll know about events in Kingsville and things like that kind of sad about that," resident Charles King said.

The publisher of the Kingsville Record and Bishop News told 3News that he would explain the reasons behind the paper's demise over the coming weeks.

Before the Kingsville Record and Bishop News were given its name, it was called the Gulf Coast Record.

Students at Texas A&M Univesity- Kingsville are busy working on the latest edition of the student paper -- South Texan Newspaper.

South Texan Newspaper has been in existence since 1925.

"The wedding pictures are gone, the obits are gone, but more importantly, there's nobody left to policing what's going on in the community," said Nicole Morris, TAMUK Journalism Lecturer & Faculty Advisor.

"It's just going to be evolving thru time, so it's just like changing what we do to adapt to a new environment," editor Aryssa Enriquez said.

