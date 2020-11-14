KPD: Officials find drugs, a gun in felon's house after serving search warrant

The search teams located cocaine, marijuana, a loaded 9mm hand gun, eight fully loaded .223 magazines and five fully loaded AK-47 magazines.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville law enforcement found drugs, a gun, and other contraband after serving a search and arrest warrant at a home on Saturday, Kingsville Police Department officials said.

The warrant was served on the 900 block of West Kleberg St. in Kingsville.

The investigative search teams found cocaine, marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun, eight fully loaded .223 magazines, five fully loaded AK-47 magazines, and a digital scale with cocaine residue, officials said. A large amount of money was also found, and will possibly be seized due to evidence that the money is related to narcotics trafficking, officials said.

Victor Gonzales, 53, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, a 3rd Degree Felony, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, a State Jail Felony, and possession of marijuana under two ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, KPD officers said.

Gonzales also told officers that he is on parole until 2022, officers said. The case is currently awaiting federal prosecution.

Lt. Daniel Gonzalez, Supervisor of the Street Level Operations Team, said the investigation had been on-going for several months and other arrests are very likely.

“We ask the citizens to take an active role in providing information to the Street Level Operations team by contacting the Team Supervisor, Lt. Daniel Gonzalez at (361) 593-8842 with any suspicious activity taking place in their neighborhood, Captain Mark Frost said. "The calls can be anonymous, please provide the activity being witnessed and the correct address of the suspicious activity.”

The Kingsville Police Department’s Street Level Operations Team, KPD SWAT, the Kleberg County Attorney’s Specialized Crimes & Narcotics Task Force and Texas Game Warden R. Ilse (K-9) were all involved in this bust.

