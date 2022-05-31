Kingsville singer reflects on journey after proving she has 'Mucho Talento' in TV contest

“I was proud of myself because it’s crazy hard to even make it that far and I tried the best I could do,” said Kingsville native Angel Jimenez.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Inspired by her late father, Angel Jimenez has been singing Mariachi since she was 8 and had the opportunity to showcase her talent on Estrella TV's 'Tengo Talent Mucho Talento.'

Angel first auditioned for the show when she was 15-years-old but didn’t make it. The sophomore at Texas A&M University-Kingsville auditioned again in February via zoom... and made it!

3NEWS has been following Angel's journey since her first performance. Angel shared each performance with 3NEWS.

Her talent and passion landed her a spot in the semi finals. Although Angel didn't make it to the finals she says she's proud of herself and her performance.

“I was proud of myself because it’s crazy hard to even make it that far and I tried the best I could do,” said Jimenez.

When asking Angel what her biggest take away was from this experience, this was her response.

"It doesn't matter, other people's opinions," said Jimenez. "What matters is if you're proud of what you've done."

Her family uses the word shy to describe her, but no one would ever guess she’s shy when hearing her sing. Angel says her time on the show helped her grow in many ways including her public speaking.

"It gave me that push that I need," said Jimenez.

Angel adds that this experience was also about having fun which she says she did.

This is only the beginning for the Kingsville native. She hopes to continue performing and pursuing her dream of being a professional singer.

"At this point I just really want to keep going," said Jimenez.

