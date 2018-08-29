Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A STEM teacher in Kingsville is now $2,000 richer thanks to a grant to start a research project.

The money arrived right on time as school started at John S, Gillet Intermediate for teacher Anthony Duncan. In a matter of weeks, Duncan will purchase equipment for his students and the STEM program.

The grant money came from the Society for Science and the Public, and they gave out a total of $100,000 to 24 science teachers nationwide.

Duncan plans on buying equipment that will help him teach lessons.

"These are just for display, but we do teach the types of rocks -- sedimentary, igneous, metamorphic -- and we have samples of each up here," Duncan said.

Duncan is also going to buy materials to teach his students about oil spill clean up and bacteria in soil.

With the new equipment, Duncan will help students advance in the STEM field at an early age.

