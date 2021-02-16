City of Kingsville asks residents to slow water usage as capacity lowers to 30%

The city said if the usage of water does not slow down, it could be in need of a boil water notice in the future.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville is asking residents to slow their usage of water as the city's water storage drops to 30% capacity.

The city said it needs residents to lower their water usage in the following two ways:

Search your property for any excess water, call and report any potential leaks to our non-emergency Police Department line at (361) 592-4311 so that crews may turn off the main.

As you continue to drip your faucets, remember only a very small stream is needed, use no more than an amount that would fit through a cocktail straw.

The city said if the usage of water does not slow down, it could be in need of a boil water notice in the future. A boil water notice has not yet been issued for Kingsville.