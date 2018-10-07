Kingsville (KIII News) — Microbreweries seem to be popping up everywhere these days. Right now there are none in Kingsville, Texas, however; but that's about to change.

One family has decided to combine their brewing and cooking skills to open a new restaurant there.

The new restaurant will be located along 14th Street in Kingsville. For the past three years, the Sirloin Stockade has sat there vacant, but now a group has decided to open the place up to turn it into a first-class smokehouse.

Justin Bray took 3News on a tour of the old restaurant that he onced worked at back in the 90's. He and his brother along with their father decided to turn the place into the Bray's Smokehouse.

"Needs a lot of work. We went through and did the plumbing, electrical roofing and air conditioning work, and now we have most of the stuff gutted out and demo'd," Bray said.

Workers have been busy trying to get the remodel finished by the end of the year so the Bray's can open for business. People around town are excited because the Bray's are known for winning barbecue contests and for catering events around town.

"First off I'm excited about the quality of their food. They've been doing competition barbecue for a number of years. They've not just competed, they've actually won at competition barbecue," said Manny Salazar, executive director of the Kingsville Economic Development Center.

Another big part of the business will be a microbrewery that they will have running in there. Justin's brother is going to run that part of the business.

"He's proven to be a very talented beer brewer and I've been a very talented beer drinker," Justin said. "It's been a good partnership for us."

City officials like Tom Ginter, who runs the City's Planning and Development Department, had to make some changes to existing ordinances to allow for the microbrewery.

"Because you're actually doing, I would say very light manufacturing," Ginter said. "You're making your beer on site, so it's not being trucked with a barrel. So we had to add that definition to it to make it clear."

"We're real appreciative of what they've done as far as kind of digging into some of the wording, some of the verbiage in our city ordinances, and do what they can to make something like this more accessible to prospective business owners," Bray said.

Bray also said that he's spent of number of years in the food business and he is excited about finally achieving his dream of owning his own restaurant. He believes that his barbecue, potato salad and micro-brewed beer should bring in plenty of customers to make all of his hardwork pay off.

