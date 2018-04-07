People in Kingsville aren't only celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday but also celebrating when they were founded.

Residents take great pride in their city's rich history, and it began back in 1904 at the train depot.

"When the train first passed through here it opened up travel for all of South Texas," Janine Reyes said

The date was July 4, 1904, when the iron horse first passed through the town. The depot in Kingsville was one of the stops and now serves as a museum for anyone who wants to come and learn about the city's history.

"These are our roots this is how our city began, a lot of the major players who helped start our city king range, capt king still have a huge influence here today," Reyes said.

Among the pictures and artifacts, you can also find a book with the stories from families who wrote down their memories of the depot.

"Its a pretty neat piece of history Kingsville has played a role in," Reyes said.

A historical marker now greets visitors as a way to remember the past as folks celebrate on the July fourth how far the city has come and where it's at today.

"When you think of Kleberg county you think of the city of Kingsville, you think of king ranch, the naval air station, am Kingsville, think of us customs, such a small community we are rich in resources," judge Rudy Madrid said.

