Kingsville (KIII News) — A woman in Kingsville passed away Wednesday morning after a car hit her in front of Harvey Elementary School on the 1300 block of East Kenedy Avenue.

According to investigators, they found an 80-year-old woman who was seriously hurt lying in the street.

The woman was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Kleberg where she later passed away.

Investigators have not released the driver's name or if the person will face any charges.

