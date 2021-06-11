'Kiss My Bat, Cancer' tournament takes place in Coastal Bend

The tournament will run through Sunday evening. Coach Akers said he hopes TM can host next years event, as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 90 Texas baseball teams are all in the Coastal Bend playing in a massive tournament, for one reason and one reason only; cancer awareness.

"The awareness part for me would be for me would be for everyone listening to go get your annual check ups," said Todd Akers, the Head Baseball Coach of Tuloso-Midway.

About a year ago, from one blood test, Akers found out he had stage four prostate cancer.

"I had no symptoms whatsoever, you know?" he added.

For Rigo Rios whose kids play ball, baseball is more than a game it's a gift.

"Lot of flashbacks of when my dad used to watch me play baseball because I was a baseball player too. That's what brings us here," said Rios.

Rios lost his mom and dad to cancer, so this tournament isn't about a win or a loss, but support.

"When we lost our dad, as a family, we supported each other as far as my brothers and sisters and helped each other. To me, that's personal. That's why we're here," Rios added.

The tournament will run through Sunday evening. Coach Akers said he hopes TM can host next years event as well.

