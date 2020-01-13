CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kleberg Bank presented scholarship award money to the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association.

The association has had a scholarship program for the past four years. The new donation will be $2,500 a year for five separate $500 scholarships.

"It's a great way to support their kids as they try to go on to college, and it's a great way to say thank you to our police department," president Gabe Guerra said.

The bank has pledged to make a $2,500 donation for each of the next four years, contributing a total of $10,000 in scholarships.

