Kingsville leaders working on mutual solution to JK Northway project

Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin said he believes he's come up with a solution that will satisfy the county and his own city commission.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The JK Northway Expo Center in Kingsville has been undergoing major renovations.

The county worked to secure over $5 million in federal monies to help turn the center into a regional training facility for law enforcement. It will also serve as an emergency operations center for the region. Of course it will still host concerts, rodeos and livestock shows.

"In good faith the mayor, the city manager and the city Council voted to go ahead and repair the parking lot once we started construction," according to Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid.

He said he's now trying to hold city leaders to their word to repave the three parking lots around the expo center at a cost of around $137,000. Several of the city commissioners now want to use that money instead to repair the parking lots at the nearby softball fields.

"They wanted to put together an actual written agreement. And if I don't see that agreement by Monday I'm not going to delay the project," Madrid said. "I'll move on and I'll ask our constituents to pay for the darn thing."

"We have committed to helping them and I think the commission is on board," McLaughlin said. "It's just how are we going to pay for it? I believe that I have come up with a solution that I will address with the city commission that will be in their favor to assist with the judge until I get that in writing you know we don't have a done deal."

McLaughlin believes he has figured out how to get the parking lots at the Dick Kleberg Park Softball Fields repaved and the parking lots at the JK Northway. He will present his plan to city Council on June 13.

