KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A competition is underway in Kleberg County to run the ambulance service.

South Texas AirMed from Hidalgo County is the current provider, but their contract is ending soon. Two other companies are bidding against them for the right to run the ambulance service in Kleberg County.

Officials were concerned that AirMed was going to try and continue doing business in Kleberg County because of bankruptcy issues the company was facing in the valley. Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid called to learn about the situation.

"He said there was some bankruptcy in their internal business down in Hidalgo but that it wouldn't affect the ambulance services here in Kleberg County. So, they were allowed to put in a bid as well," Judge Madrid said.

He added that he didn't know of any other concerns with MedCare Ambulance or Allegiance Ambulance, who are the two competing companies who are hoping to win the county contract.

On Monday morning, commissioners are going to hear the recommendation from a committee on which ambulance service they should choose.