KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office has busted three people on charges of running a drug operation out of a private home.

Deputies seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs and drug paraphernalia including a highly potent form of marijuana.

"Money and greed. Nobody cares about anything else but the bottom denominator, which is money," Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said.

Garza and Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick showed off what their deputies found in the drug raid on Thursday night.

"So what this is is butane hash oil," Kirkpatrick said. "That's commonly referred to as wax because it's similar to honey wax or something of that nature, but we're looking at something that's probably 15 times more potent than a single marijuana cigarette."

The sheriff said the drugs were all found at a home in the 200 block of East Ragland. The home was raided Thursday night at about 7:30 p.m. Two of the three people arrested were students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Investigators said when they went inside they found the two students, Thomas Bickham and Katherine Castillo, getting high.

"These are college students attending our university here in Kingsville so, again, concerning for us," Kirkpatrick said. "Again, we're trying to put a stop to these efforts and we obviously don't want this in our community."

