Kleberg County beach closure goes into effect tonight, remains through July 11

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — In light of the recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid signed an order Wednesday morning that will close area beaches until July 11.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. today, July 1.

Madrid said he met with Nueces County Judge Barbara and shares her concerns about the upcoming Fourth of July holiday and the large congregations that tend to form on holiday weekends.

Canales signed an order Tuesday closing Nueces County beaches from vehicle traffic in hopes of keeping large crowds from gathering on the beach. Nueces and Kleberg counties share neighboring beach fronts, and Madrid said he and Canales believe it's imperative they work together.

The Kleberg County order applies to North Padre Island beaches but does not include Baffin Bay or Loyola Beach.

Like the Nueces County order, the Kleberg order prohibits vehicular traffic on the beach; however, those wanting to swim, surface or exercise can still make their way to the beach on foot.

