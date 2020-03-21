KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County's remote testing site for COVID-19 started up Saturday morning.

That testing site is located at the Recreation Hall Building at Dick Kleberg Park.

Organizers want to remind you that just like the other testing sites, you cannot just show up. You must first call your doctor to receive an assessment over the phone.

Once you are given the green light to go to the park, hospitals will take a swab sample, and that will be sent to a lab for testing.

According to health officials, the results could come back as soon as 24 hours later.

Health officials began testing on Saturday starting at 8 am, and Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid says the testing will not be limited to residents of Kleberg County.

They also ask that you do not just show up at the Christus Spohn-Kleberg Hospital Emergency Room because they say that could put others at risk.

