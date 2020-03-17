KINGSVILLE, Texas — Authorities in Kleberg County are trying to make the courthouse cleaner, safer and less hospitable to the coronavirus, and as that effort gets underway they have also decided to shut down the County's senior center to foot traffic.

Up to 100 senior citizens depend on the Kingsville Senior Center for recreation and meals, but now those meals will have to be to-go.

In fact, the county judge has ordered all the senior centers in the county to be closed.

Seniors in Riviera and Ricardo, to the south of Kingsville, will have hot meals delivered to their homes.

Kleberg County maintenance workers were also busy Monday installing hand sanitizers in all county buildings. County Judge Rudy Madrid said he's waiting on word from the State on whether he can set up a drive-thru testing center for COVID-19.

