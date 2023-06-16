Kleberg County Courthouse shutdown due to scorching heatwave

The courthouse is closed due to the air conditioning system breaking down and is currently being replaced. It has been closed since Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The dangerous heat felt across South Texas has garnered the attention of both our weather team and ABC News.

The City of Kingsville's triple-digit heat index has residents taking shelter anywhere they can find cool AC, including Alexis Ramirez, who was trying to enter the Kleberg County Courthouse to resolve her registration issue.

The courthouse is closed due to the air conditioning system breaking down and is currently being replaced. It has been closed since Tuesday.

"They are not going to open the building. There are people who work in construction every day and do work outside weather and this heat and they don't want to open this because the AC is down. That's crazy," she said.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said there was no choice in the matter.

"My guys have been on that roof till 2:00 in the morning, and we've got to replace all of the compressors. We had to do an emergency order and getting those compressors isn't easy right now," he said.

Lunchtime at the Kleberg County Human Services cooling center drew a crowd of seniors, many of whom say they are staying indoors these days.

"We just stay inside the house that's all inside the apartment just as my friend Emilio he stays inside my husband to pastor too OK we just stay inside," Kleberg County resident Janie Fuentes.

Some residents without air conditioning may be staying home. Madrid said he can help out.

"So we got some state funds that we can utilize for those who qualify that can't afford to purchase an AC so we can help them purchase one," he said.

Madrid says if you need an AC unit, you just need to contact his office or the people running this cooling center at the county human services facility on Santa Gertrudis.

