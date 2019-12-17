KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — When it comes to prosecuting murder cases, DNA evidence often proves to be a crucial factor. However, in South Texas prosecutors say they hav ecome to expect delays as long as 18 months in handling DNA evidence.

That kind of delay can be frustrating for all concerned.

The Department of Public Safety crime lab is a very busy place. After all, there are so many cases involving DNA waiting to be solved.

"There's a saying that justice delayed is justice denied," Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert said. "We actually need that evidence, no matter how miniscule, for trial; and because of that, there's no easy answer. Nobody is more frustrated, I think, than the prosecutors with the delay."

In the case of James and Michelle Butler, a missing New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found on Padre Island, investigators believe that DNA evidence will play a role. However, that evidence probably will not come any time soon.

"The typical wait is anywhere from 12-18 months, and everything goes into a queue except for the new sexual assault cases," Hubert said.

Hubert pointed out that since Sept. 1, sexual assault DNA kits have to be tested within 90 days -- a mandate from state lawmakers in a response to a backlog of those cases. Hubert said on top of that mandate, the DPS crime lab has had to train new technicians to deal with those cases and to try and push everything else along.

"We can actually contact the DPS lab -- they're very responsive -- and tell them, 'We need you to expedite these things. They are very important results we need for the case,' and they will do the very best they can," Hubert said.

Hubert said only five- to 10-percent of cases rely on DNA. Still, it is definitely crucial evidence that could help convict or exonerate someone charged with a crime like murder.

