KINGSVILLE, Texas — First responders are still on the job, and in Kleberg County they are being asked to do a bit more than taking calls for service due to COVID-19.

Sheriff's deputies are not only having to complete their normal tasks, but they are having to go above and beyond trying to break up those crowds of 10 or more people.

"I'm always ready to take care of the safety issues that everyone needs to think about," Deputy Jaime Carrizales said.

Carrizales began his patrol shift Monday with a drive over to the Walmart in Kingsville.

"We're patrolling and getting off and doing our regular foot patrols inside the convenient stores and inside Walmart," Lt. Jacob Molina said.

The deputies are looking to remind people to keep their social distance and to keep groups of 10 or more people from forming.

"Make sure there's not more than 10 people. Make sure there's no disturbances as in fighting over over the limitations of product," Carrizales said.

Everything inside the Walmart was running perfectly Monday. There were no problems at all. As a matter fact, Molina said that has been the case around the county since the fear of COVID-19 spread.

"Yes, the call volume has dropped very low. Very minimal calls," Molina said. "Not the usual disturbances we get or anything having to do with the border stuff. With Border Patrol we usually assist them a lot, and those calls have dropped severely. More than half."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: