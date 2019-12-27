KINGSVILLE, Texas — Funeral services are being held this weekend for a Kleberg County deputy who died on Christmas Eve.
68-year-old James Thompson passed away on Christmas Eve in Kingsville, Texas. He was born in November of 1951 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and worked in the reserves-sheriff's department for 8 years and with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department for 22 years.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location.
