Kleberg County issues precautionary water boil advisory for residents in the Ricardo area

RICARDO, Texas — Parts of Kleberg County have been placed under a precautionary water boil advisory due to power outages in the area.
According to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, the advisory applies to the Ricardo, Texas, area and customers served by the Ricardo Water Supply. It will remain in effect until further notice.
Any tap water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes and cooled before use.
3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
