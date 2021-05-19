Kleberg County Judge issues disaster declaration

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said he is issuing a disaster declaration and opening the FEMA Dome behind HM King High School.
Madrid said he is forwarding the declaration to the Texas Division of Emergency Management as of 10:30 a.m.
Madrid said county law enforcement, fire & rescue are currently out assisting with those stranded in low-lying areas.
Residents that live on County Road 1070 near Ricardo are afraid that road will collapse soon.
If you need help getting out of your home, please call the sheriff's office at 361-595-8500.
Kleberg County Human Services will be checking on senior citizens and will be available to provide transportation as well to anyone in need. They can be reached at 361-228-1892.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
