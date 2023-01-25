Kleberg County Livestock Show brings community together for over 70 years

Harrel's Pharmacy is one of many businesses in the community that benefit from the economic boom the livestock show brings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Nueces County wraps up their livestock show, Kleberg County is set to begin theirs.

"You plan ahead and buy merchandise to have on hand for costumers, and the soda fountain, would have to buy enough food to handle an extra load. You get prepared for it and the more you sell, the better you do," said pharmacy owner Nick Harrel.

The livestock show has been a tradition in Kleberg County for more than 70 years. Superintendent of the Queen's Contest Michelle Dupont said she's seen many people come and go over the years.

"So it's been going on a long time and a lot of kids have participated in it," she said.

Harrel told 3NEWS that the livestock show holds a special place in the hearts of many Kleberg County residents.

"They've been here when their children were here, when they show animals and now they're back to watch their grandchild show animals," he said.

The extra boost in business is thanks to the livestock show's participants bringing everyone together.

"The support we get from our community, especially the sale, my daughter always says, KKJLS is helping put her through college, and that's true," she said.

Dupont added that the money contestants win comes from donors and community members who support the livestock show.

"A lot of kids have been very successful in making money for college and it really helps them," she said.