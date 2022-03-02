Kleberg County Livestock Show goes on without hitch despite weather conditions

According to Jason McFall who sits on the board of directors for the show, the children learn exactly how to take care of the animals regardless of the weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the cold front starting to makes its way toward the Coastal Bend, the Kleberg Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show might see some changes.

The livestock show has been a Coastal Bend tradition for 71 years.

At the J K Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, animals are judged and agriculture mech and woodshop projects are on full display. Cadence De La Rosa built a table out of a barrel, complete with a built-in elevator.

He said he prepared for the cold when he arrived to compete.

"We've been super careful bringing it in here. It was cold today, we brought it so we would make sure it's not going to crack," De La Rosa said. "Making sure it's not going to break, nothing chipping it. We have furniture blankets covered on this whole entire project."

According to Jason McFall who sits on the board of directors for the show, the children learn exactly how to take care of the animals regardless of the weather.

"These children learn responsibility, you know. They have to take care of their animals, they need to make sure that they're fed, they're out of the elements, they're watered," McFall said. "And there's several different things that go into preparing an animal to get it ready to compete in a show like this."

The preparation is also transferred into the Ag Mech competition, which prepares competitors like Jake Coleston to get creative in him own special way.

"It took a while. We had to kind of piece everything together and put stitch wells all over the place," Coleston said. "But, it took a while but it was obviously worth it. It looks really good right now and we hope it sells pretty good."

The learning process aides those who serve as the face of the livestock show in the community, such as Makenna Sanez.

"I've gotten to learn a lot more than I have," Sanez said. "Like last night I had no idea what the chicken show was all about, but I learned that. And I've just loved the opportunity to get out here and come watch everybody's show."

